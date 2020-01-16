Aerospace company gets funding for New Mexico job expansion

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — An aerospace company has announced it expects to hire more people after it received funding from New Mexico to train its employees at its Roswell Air Center location.

Roswell Daily Record reported Wednesday that the state Economic Development Department gave more than $527,000 to Arkansas-based CAVU Aerospace Inc.

Company officials say they expect to use the money for an audit fee and wage reimbursements to train 37 people for jobs at the company’s New Mexico location.

Officials say the new jobs are expected to include four warehouse clerks, four inspectors, 25 aviation maintenance technicians and four aircraft recycling services employees.