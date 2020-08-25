Aerial inspection company to invest in New Mexico expansion

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A company that inspects oil and gas pipelines from the air has plans to expand in southern New Mexico.

State economic development officials announced Tuesday that LaSen Inc. has been awarded a $750,000 grant to build a larger headquarters and add more drones and helicopters to its fleet.

The company also plans to more than double its workforce by hiring nearly 80 employees over five years.

State and local officials say they’re excited by the prospect of having more high-paying jobs in New Mexico.

The announcement also comes as New Mexico prepares to ramp up required reporting of methane leaks from the oil industry.