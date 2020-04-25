ADL condemns New Mexico mayor’s ‘Nazi’ remark about governor

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — The Anti-Defamation League is denouncing comments made by a New Mexico mayor who compared New Mexico State Police to the Gestapo and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to the Nazis.

The Anti-Defamation League Mountain States Region said Friday it condemns comments made by Grants, New Mexico, Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks to The Associated Press.

In an interview Thursday, Hicks, a Democrat, compared the Democratic governor to the Nazis over her closures of nonessential business to stop the spread of COVID-19.

ADL Mountain States Regional Director Scott Levin says mayor’s frustration is no excuse for comparing public health orders with the actions of the Nazis.

Hicks didn’t immediately return a phone message.