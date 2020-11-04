Additional COVID-19 testing event in Roosevelt County

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Roosevelt County officials announce, The Federal Health and Human Services Department (HHSD) is teaming up with New Mexico State officials to provide COVID-19 testing focused in the southeastern and southern part of the state in counties with positivity rates of ten percent or higher.

Roosevelt County officials say, this additional COVID-19 testing will begin tomorrow, Nov. 5, and will run daily from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the goal of collecting 825 tests.

According to officials, Dr. Deborah Birx shared with local leaders on a conference call, that happened on Oct. 24, the Federal Government will be partnering with the State to offer more testing in ten counties over the course of the coming weeks. The event aims to test as many people as possible, including those without any symptoms, and to hopefully lower the positivity rate for Roosevelt County to a green level to allow kids to return to in-person school.

The drive-thru test clinic will be set up at the Home Side parking lot at Greyhound, 1751 West University Drive, with traffic entering from West University Drive.

The test are self-administered with supervision by medical personnel from the HHSD and the National Guard.

Local entities collaborating to facilitate this additional testing event include Eastern New Mexico University, Portales Municipal Schools, Roosevelt General Hospital, City of Portales and Roosevelt County officials.

Registration for testing can be found here.

