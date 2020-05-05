Actors Olmos, Trejo to aid New Mexico COVID-19 relief fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has recruited two Hollywood actors to help raise money for areas of Doña Ana County that were already struggling before the pandemic.

Richardson’s philanthropic foundation is partnering with The Las Cruces Sun-News to promote a relief fund, the newspaper reported this week.

Richardson says he reached out to Edward James Olmos and Danny Trejo to see if they would join in the effort.

The fund has already amassed $40,000. Olmos and Trejo say they have fond memories of filming in that part of the state.