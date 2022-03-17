CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Clovis, New Mexico said that crews are actively fighting a brush fire north of the city on State Road 209.

According to a news release from the city, emergency crews are in the area of SR 209 and CR 27 “actively” fighting a brush fire. Officials said that the smoke of the fire is reaching Clovis because of “prevailing winds.”

Officials are asking individuals who have a sensitivity to smoke to limit their exposure to the outside air. Individuals are also asked to avoid the area of SR 209 and CR 27.

