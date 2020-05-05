Absentee ballot push begins for New Mexico’s June 2 primary

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2018, file photo, New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Judith Nakamura helps to certify election results and order recounts in a handful of state House races in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico’s Supreme Court is considering competing proposals to increase reliance on absentee balloting by mail in efforts to safeguarding public health and voting rights in the state’s June 2 primary. Oral arguments and a possible ruling were scheduled Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Election authorities are starting to deliver absentee ballots in a concerted effort to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission at polling places in New Mexico’s June 2 primary.

The first trickle of voting was scheduled to start Tuesday at the offices of 33 county clerks throughout the state, where ballots can be filled out in person or dropped off.

New Mexico’s governor and secretary of state are encouraging as many people as possible to vote by absentee ballot.

The state Supreme Court last month rejected a proposal to suspend most in-person voting.