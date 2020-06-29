ABQ woman sentenced in kidnapping of two men over marijuana

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A 22-year-old Albuquerque woman has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for her role in the kidnapping of two men, one of whom died.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Mariah Ferry was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty earlier this year to kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap.

Ferry is accused along with her then-boyfriend and two friends of killing 41-year-old John Soyka and kidnapping and torturing Matthew Tressler.

The group believed the men had stolen marijuana from the home of Chase Smothermon, Ferry’s boyfriend.

He also pleaded guilty to kidnapping and to conspiracy to kidnap and faces between 40 and 60 years in prison.