A man in Clovis transported to hospital with life threatening injuries after shooting, suspect in custody

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that on July 8 Clovis Police Dispatch received an emergency call from a subject who advised that he had been shot by his brother.

According to Clovis Police, officers and EMS responded to the scene and talked with a 53-year-old man who had sustained multiple gunshots to his body.

CPD said officers they were given the name of the suspect, Narcizo Soto , age 45 along with physical details and last direction Soto was headed.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries said CPD.

Clovis Police said a detective had located Soto in the of 6th and Sheldon St. and took him into custody.

Soto has been charged with Aggravated Battery (use of a deadly weapon), tampering with
evidence, and possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon. Narcizo Soto has been
transported to the Curry County Adult Detention Center said Clovis Police.

