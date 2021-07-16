CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A former inmate is suing the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

According to a complaint, Daniel Heil is suing the detention center due to their own staff failing to follow their own policies.

Heil said he was beaten by other inmates.

The beating lead to Heil being hospitalized for two days.

He also underwent surgery to repair facial fractures, four plates, and 24 screws were placed in Heil’s skull.

Heil is asking for damages related to his past injuries and future medical expenses; pain and suffering; and disfigurement, and the defendant be enjoined from violating its own policies and otherwise endangering detainees and other injunctive relief.