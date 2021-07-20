A Clovis man was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison

Clovis, NM – Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that on July 19, 2021, Michael Padilla, age 38, of Clovis, was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in the Department of Corrections for Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer, Reckless Driving and a variety of traffic offences.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the case stems from an incident on January 25, 2021 where Padilla led Clovis Police Officers on a 30 minute chase through residential neighborhoods in Clovis.

The DA’s Office said Clovis Officers saw Padilla’s SUV dropping tools on the roadway and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Padilla, with a passenger in the vehicle, refused to stop and began to dart in and out of on coming traffic. Padilla refused to stop until the engine of his maroon SUV finally gave out, said the DA’s Office.

The DA’s Office said Padilla then ran from the scene and had to be subdued by a taser before surrendering to the officers. Padilla chose to represent himself at the trial.

This was the final trial for retiring District Judge, Matthew Chandler. The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office was represented by Assistant District Attorney, Gina Nunez.