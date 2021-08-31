A Clovis man was arrested for kidnapping

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that Sean Omey had been arrested for kidnapping a 1-year-old child.

According to Clovis Police, on Saturday, August 28, officers were dispatched to the hospital to contact a victim, a 37-year-old women, of a hit-and-run incident.

Clovis Police said that during the investigation officers had discovered that the woman had been victim to domestic abuse.

CPD said the alleged suspect was Omey and were told that he had the woman’s 1-year-old child.

Officers attempted a traffic stop when Omey returned to the hospital and fled, Clovis Police said officers were not allowed to chase because of the potential danger to the child.

An arrest warrant for Omey was generated and an Emergency Domestic Violence Order would be served to him once he was located said CPD.

At around 8 a.m., CPD said officers were called to the 3000 block of Las Palomas on an abandoned vehicle and identified it as the vehicle being driven by Omey and found the child inside with no one else in it. Police turned over the child to their mother.

On August 31, police were called to possible location for Omey in the 3100 block of La Luz Rd, and were told that Omey was not in the house. Officers left and obtained a search warrant for the house and were allowed to search the home. Officers found Omey in the home and he was arrested without incident.

Sean Omey was arrested for Kidnapping, Aggravated Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Battery Against a Household Member, Abandonment or Abuse of a Child, and Interference with Communications. Sean Omey is currently being held at the Curry County Adult Detention Center.