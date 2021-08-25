A Clovis man has been charged in connection with fatal wreck

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that Matthew Delaware has been arrested and charged in connection with a vehicle wreck involving a car driving into the side of an apartment.

According to CPD, on Saturday, May 29, officers and fire services were called to an apartment in the 3400 block of Lore Street for a crash involving a car driving into the wall of an apartment.

Clovis Police said the car came to rest in the bedroom of the apartment and struck the resident, Gillian M. Sweeney, 74.

Sweeney died on scene said Clovis Police.

CPD said the driver of the vehicle had been identified as Matthew Delaware, 21, of Cannon Air Force Base.

The crash was investigated by the Clovis Police Department Major Crash Team, and based on the investigation, CPD said, charges were filed in reference to the crash.

CPD said an arrest warrant for Homicide by Motor Vehicle, a third-degree felony, was generated and served on Delaware and he was taken into custody and booked in the Curry County Adult Detention Center.