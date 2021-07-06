A Clovis man convicted of arson and burglary gets 10 years

CLOVIS, N.M (KAMR/KCIT) — Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that on July 6, 2021, Kevin Perry, age 28, of Clovis, pled guilty to Arson and Aggravated Burglary both second degree felonies.

On July 9, 2019 Curry County Deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress, said the district attorney’s office.

According to the DA’s Office, upon arrival Deputies discovered numerous items had been taken out of the residence and the house had been set afire. Perry was found by law enforcement down the road from the incident and admitted to breaking into the residence and setting it on fire.

The Aggravated Burglary stemmed from an incident on January 22, 2021. Clovis Police Officers responded to a residence and the homeowner stated that he was awakened by the sound of shuffling and saw a man which was later identified as Kevin Perry sitting on the floor of the residence with several weapons that belonged to the home owners said the DA’s Office.

The Honorable Drew D. Tatum presided over the hearing and found Perry to be a habitual offender which enhanced his sentence by 1 year. Perry was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for a total of 10 years.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney, Jake Boazman, and Perry was represented by criminal defense attorney, Sandra Gallagher of Clovis.