A Clovis inmate has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that on July 6 Ernesto Martinez, age 32, of Clovis, was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for 11 years. Martinez was found guilty on June 23, 2021 by a Curry County jury of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a fourth-degree felony and Tampering with Evidence, a fourth-degree felony.

According to the district attorneys office, officers with the Curry County Adult Detention Center observed Martinez, a detainee at the facility, attempting to pass an item to another detainee.

The district attorney’s office said the detention staff intercepted the item which the staff said contained methamphetamine.

Officers then attempted to search Martinez and during the search he attempted to flush more methamphetamine down the toilet in his cell said the DA’s Office. Mr. Martinez, a sex offender, has prior felony convictions out of Georgia and New Mexico.

The Honorable Drew D. Tatum presided over the hearing and fond Martinez to be a habitual offender and sentenced him to the maximum of 11 years.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney, Brian Stover, and Ernesto Martinez was represented by Criminal Defense Attorney, Sandra Gallagher of Clovis.