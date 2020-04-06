81 new coronavirus cases in New Mexico; 12th death reported

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials have announced 81 new cases of coronavirus and the state’s 12th death.

The state Department of Health said Sunday that New Mexico now has 624 cases of COVID-19 including 34 new positive cases in Sandoval County and 21 in Bernalillo County.

Health officials said a McKinley County man in his 40s died Sunday and had underlying chronic medical conditions.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus-related deaths on the Navajo Nation has grown to 13.

The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service announced one new death Sunday and 51 new confirmed cases.

Of the 321 confirmed positive cases on the vast reservation, most are in Arizona, including 137 in Navajo County.