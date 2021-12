CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that a 6-year-old has died and two others were injured after a wreck involving three vehicles in Clovis.

According to CPD, Monday, Dec. 6, police were called to a wreck involving three vehicles on 21st St. near the intersection with Dominion Way.

The police department said that a child and two of the drivers were taken to a hospital when the child died of their injuries.

CPD said it is still investigating the incident.