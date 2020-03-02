6 people accused of distributing crack cocaine in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — Authorities in Santa Fe say six people have been indicted on charges of distributing crack cocaine in New Mexico’s Rio Arriba County.

A grand jury returned the indictments Tuesday and the six defendants were arraigned Friday in federal court.

Prosecutors allege 32-year-old Jose Mendoza and his 35-year-old wife Natalie Mendoza were high-level suppliers of cocaine in the Espanola Valley.

The couple are accused of laundering drug money by making large deposits at credit unions and using cash to pay auto loans.

Natalie Mendoza also is accused of collecting money from drug deals and keeping records of the transactions.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Jose Mendoza was charged with six counts while Natalie Mendoza has been indicted on seven counts.