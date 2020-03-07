$4M settlement reached in death of woman shot by deputies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — A $4 million settlement has been reached in the case of a mentally ill woman shot and killed by New Mexico deputies.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the agreement was signed Wednesday, less than two months after the woman’s family sued the Bernalillo County Commission and Sheriff Manuel Gonzales.

Authorities responded to the family’s home last summer after a relative called 911 saying 28-year-old Elisha Lucero had hit her uncle.

The relative told authorities Lucero was mentally ill, needed help and was a threat to herself and others.

Lucero was shot numerous times after she ran from the home screaming and armed with a knife.