CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal School District announced that four Marshall Middle School Students were recognized by the City of Clovis for acts of heroism.

According to CMS, Madison Daniel, Brodee Daniel, Anaya Sena-Galvan, and Harmony Sena-Galvan were credited with rendering aid when another student was injured while crossing a street on January 31, 2022. The four, after witnessing the accident, began first-aid and called 911.

“They took it upon themselves to ensure their fellow classmate was safe and taken care of before emergency personnel arrived at the scene. These students turned on a switch internally to have the calm to help the other student not feel stressed or shocked by the situation at hand,” said Principal Todd Morris.

The students were presented Citizenship Awards for “Displaying Exceptional Leadership and Courage” by Clovis Mayor Mike Morris during a ceremony held to commemorate their acts.