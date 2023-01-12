CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information about an early Thursday morning fire that killed four people in Clovis.

According to a news release from the department, Clovis Police received a call to a house fire in the 500 block of Wallace around 2:18 a.m. Thursday. When the Clovis Fire Department, along with Clovis Police, arrived on the scene, officials found four individuals inside the home, all of whom were reported dead.

Officials said the identities of the individuals found in the home have not yet been confirmed. The incident continues to be investigated by local and state fire marshals, along with detectives from the Clovis Fire Department

“It has yet to be determined how the fire started, or if the cause of the fire was a criminal act,” the release said. “We will release additional information once it becomes available.”