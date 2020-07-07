4 charged in man’s kidnapping, shooting death in the Sandias

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Four people have been charged with the kidnapping and shooting death of an 18-year-old man in the Sandias Mountains.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Sunday that 22-year-old Julio Rascon, 19-year-old Angel Ochoa, a 27-year-old man and his 30-year-old wife are facing a range of charges including murder in Isaiah Hill’s killing.

Arrest warrants have been issued for all four, according to online court records.

A hiker discovered Hill’s body May 26 on a dirt road near Sandia Man Cave, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Hill was face-down, hogtied and had a gunshot wound to the back of the head.