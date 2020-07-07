4 charged in man’s kidnapping, shooting death in the Sandias

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Four people have been charged with the kidnapping and shooting death of an 18-year-old man in the Sandias Mountains.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Sunday that 22-year-old Julio Rascon, 19-year-old Angel Ochoa, a 27-year-old man and his 30-year-old wife are facing a range of charges including murder in Isaiah Hill’s killing.

Arrest warrants have been issued for all four, according to online court records.

A hiker discovered Hill’s body May 26 on a dirt road near Sandia Man Cave, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Hill was face-down, hogtied and had a gunshot wound to the back of the head. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss