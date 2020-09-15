4 arrested after person found with gunshot to the head in Roosevelt County

PORTALES N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Four people have been arrested after a person was shot in the head in Roosevelt County.
It happened around 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.
According to the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), deputies were called to an address on New York Drive in reference to a gunshot victim.
When they arrived deputies said they found a male victim with a single gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
RCSO said an investigation determined the victim was lured to Roosevelt County on social media for a drug transaction, and that the intended purchasers planned to rob him.
Four people have been arrested. Sheriff Parker said charges range from:
- Robbery Armed with a Deadly Weapon
- Shooting at or from a Motor Vehicle (great bodily Harm)
- Conspiracy to Commit Felony (robbery armed with a deadly weapon)
- Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony
- Tampering with Evidence
Sheriff Parker said no names have been released due to juvenile status.
The investigation is ongoing.
