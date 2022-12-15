SANTE FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Administrative Offices of the Courts in New Mexico (AOC) announced that New Mexico Supreme Court Justices Michael E. Vigil, Julie J. Vargas, and Briana H. Zamora took their respective oaths of office on Wednesday.

According to an AOC news release, Senior Justice Vigil was selected for retention and begins a new eight-year term on Jan. 1, 2023. Justices Vargas and Zamora were elected in November and are serving out unexpired terms ending in 2028 and 2024, respectively.

Officials said New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Justice Vargas to a vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Judith Nakamura in January 2021. The governor appointed Justice Zamora after Justice Barbara Vigil retired in June 2021.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to continue to work with exceptional jurists,” said Senior Justice Michael E. Vigil.

“Being able to administer the rule of law is an honor and a privilege I take seriously,” said Justice Julie J. Vargas.

Justice Briana H. Zamora said, “Serving New Mexicans as a jurist is the most rewarding job I’ve had, and I look forward to the challenges ahead.”

Officials add that Justice Vigil joined the state’s highest court on Dec. 31, 2018, after serving on the state Court of Appeals since 2003. He also served as chief justice from July 16, 2020, to April 12, 2022, during the pandemic. Justice Vargas served on the state Court of Appeals beginning in 2016 after spending 23 years in private practice. She received her law degree in 1993 from the University of New Mexico.