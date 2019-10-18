3 men, 1 boy indicted in slayings of 2 Albuquerque teenagers

by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say three men and a 15-year-old boy have been indicted in the slayings of two Albuquerque teenagers near Rio Rancho last year.

Bernalillo County prosecutors announced Thursday that 43-year-old Stephen Goldman Sr., his 20-year-old son Stephen Goldman Jr., 23-year-old Jimmie Akins and the teen remain jailed.

They say Atkins, the teenager and the younger Goldman each are facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors say the older Goldman is accused of tampering with evidence.

Authorities say 14-year-old Ahmed Lateef and 15-year-old Collin Romero were reported missing last Dec. 16 after allegedly being kidnapped from a home in the Northeast Heights.

Their bodies were a few weeks later buried in shallow graves.

Authorities say the two teens had been shot, beaten and stabbed.

