3 injured in Clovis shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Three people are injured in a Clovis shooting.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. on the 1500 block of Westchester Ave.

According to Clovis Police, they received a call of “shots fired” with several people wounded.

When officers arrived, they said they found three men who had been wounded by gunfire.

All three were taken to the hospital in Clovis. Two have since been transferred to Lubbock due to their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

