3 Gallup officers placed on leave after detox center scuffle

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Three Gallup police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave in connection with a detainee who was injured in a scuffle with police.

The Gallup Independent report s Gallup Police announced this week that the three officers were placed on leave following a disturbance Friday at a detox center.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a J.C. Penney store after receiving a call about a man who was reportedly staggering.

The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to the detox center.

Authorities say the man became disorderly at the center and was injured during a struggling with officers. He was later transported to a hospital for treatment.

The man’s condition is not known. The names of the officers placed on leave have not been released.

___

Information from: Gallup Independent, http://www.gallupindependent.com