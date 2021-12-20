3 dead after fatal wreck in Quay County

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police report that three people have died after a fatal wreck in Quay County on Friday, Dec. 17.

According to NMSP, an investigation indicated that a vehicle was going east on I-40 when a tire blew out. The vehicle left the road and hit a guardrail, and rolled. Officials said there were 10 people in the vehicle.

Police said the driver sustained unknown injuries and was taken to a hospital. Three passengers, Alejandro Santiz Mendez (27), Benito Gutierrez (27), and Eduardo Rodriguez-Guiterrez all sustained fatal injuries. Both Mendez and Guiterrez were pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. Rodriguez-Guiterrez succumbed to his injuries while being transported by air to a hospital in Amarillo.

Other passengers in the vehicle, ages ranging from 17-36, sustained unknown injuries and were taken to the hospital said NMSP.

NMSP said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the wreck and the investigation is ongoing with pending charges for the driver based on the outcome of that investigation.