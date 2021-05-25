3 arrests made in homicide investigation in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department (CPD) reports that three arrest have been made in connection to a homicide investigation.

According to Clovis police, On Friday, May 14, police responded to the area of the railroad crossing on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd for a report of a person being shot and death resulting from a crash related to this incident.

CPD said the Special Operations Unit had been investigating the incident and as a result three arrests have been made. Arrest warrants were issued for one adult (Xavier Lucero), 18 years of age and three juveniles. The three juveniles are aged 13, 14 and 15 years old. The identity of the three juveniles is not being released at this time.

According to the CPD, an arrest was made on a 13-year-old juvenile within two days of the homicide. Three additional suspects were being sought in connection with this shooting. During the course of this investigation, it was determined that at least two suspects fled to California the morning after the homicide took place.

After learning of a location in California, the Clovis Police Department said they reached out to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in Bakersfield, California. The Kern County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Apprehension Team was asked to assist with locating these wanted individuals. The Fugitive Apprehension Team located Xavier Lucero and a 15-year-old who are both wanted in connection to this homicide.

Lucero and the juvenile were entered into the National Crime Information Centers (NCIC) data base as wanted with nationwide extradition Both wanted individuals will be held in custody awaiting extradition back to New Mexico to face the charges related to this homicide.

Currently, the Clovis Police Department is still looking for a fourth suspect, a 14-year-old juvenile in this case. The Clovis Police Department requests that any person having information relative to this investigation, please contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921, and request to speak with the Investigations/Special Operations Unit.