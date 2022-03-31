CLAYTON, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake hit south of Clayton, New Mexico around 6:56 a.m. MST Thursday.

This comes after the Clayton area had an additional earthquake occur in the area earlier this month. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit near the town on March 17.

Thursday’s earthquake was reported as a 3.5 magnitude event and as five kilometers deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

In a Facebook post regarding the earthquake, officials from the Union County Sheriff’s Office said “The last day of March has left us all shook up!” because of Thursday’s event.