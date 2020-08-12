2nd suspect hospitalized in case where child’s remains found

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo, defendants, from left, Jany Leveille, Lucas Morton, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and Subbannah Wahhaj enter district court in Taos, N.M. A judge has ordered the hospitalization for mental health treatment of a second member of an extended family confronting firearms, kidnapping and terrorism-related charges. The case stems from a 2018 raid on a remote compound in New Mexico where a child’s decomposed body was discovered. Court records on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, show 42-year-old Lucas Morton was found incompetent to stand trial by a federal judge and should be committed to a medical center for treatment. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A second member of an extended family facing firearms, kidnapping and terrorism-related charges in connection with an 2018 raid on a remote compound where a child’s decomposed body was found has been ordered hospitalized for mental health treatment.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that the trial of five related defendants is on hold until competency issues can be resolved.

The case stems from a 2018 raid on a remote compound in New Mexico where a child’s decomposed body was discovered.

Defendant Lucas Morton was found incompetent to stand trial last week by a federal judge and was referred to a medical center for treatment.