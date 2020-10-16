27 detainees, 3 detention employees at Curry County jail test positive for COVID-19

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Curry County announced 27 detainees and three detention employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Oct. 13, the Detention Center collected 56 COVID-19 tests. Two days later, 27 detainees came back positive and two detention center employees’ tests came back positive.

Officials said the two employees have been off work since Oct. 16. Of the 27 detainees, one detainee has been released and has been contacted about the results. One other detention employee received positive results on Oct. 11.

Curry County said since May, said 395 employees and 1,103 detainee tests have been conducted at the Detention Center with 15 tests pending.

According to the Curry County Manager’s Office, the county continues to work with the Department of Health. At least 10% of the detainee population and 25% of the staff are tested every week.

All new detainee bookings are screened and tested regardless of the length of stay before they are moved into the general population.

Curry County has strict COVID-19 protocols in place. Masks are required to be worn at all times and all staff members are screened. Any employee who experiences symptoms is tested immediately and sent home to quarantine.

“If our community members are not adhering to mandatory COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, sanitation, and personal hygiene, we cannot mitigate the spread. We are in this fight in combating the pandemic,” said Curry County Detention Administrator Mark Gallegos.

