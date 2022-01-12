2022 Annual Awards Banquet in Clovis postponed due to rise in COVID cases

New Mexico

by: Maya Nascimento

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2022 Annual Awards Banquet that was set to happen on Friday, Jan. 21, at the Clovis Civic Center, has been postponed until March 4, according to the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce.

In a release, the Chamber said it made the decision due to the recent surge of COVID-19 case, and the New Mexico Department of Health’s Public Order on Jan. 7 which imposed certain public health measures.

Those interested in attending can still buy tickets until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb 18. Prices are $50 each or $500 for a table of 10. You can find the official invitation here, and all the event details here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss