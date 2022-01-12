2022 Annual Awards Banquet in Clovis postponed due to rise in COVID cases

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The 2022 Annual Awards Banquet that was set to happen on Friday, Jan. 21, at the Clovis Civic Center, has been postponed until March 4, according to the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce.

In a release, the Chamber said it made the decision due to the recent surge of COVID-19 case, and the New Mexico Department of Health’s Public Order on Jan. 7 which imposed certain public health measures.

Those interested in attending can still buy tickets until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb 18. Prices are $50 each or $500 for a table of 10. You can find the official invitation here, and all the event details here.