2021 Draggin’ Main Music Festival update

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce announced details for Clovis’ 2021 Draggin’ Main Music Festival (DMMF).

Said the announcement, plans for a full week of Draggin’ Main events are still on track for June 13-19, including the Drive-In Tour of Clovis’ Classic Restaurants, Gearhead Gathering, and the main event: the DMMF Main Street Cruise.

“Unfortunately, in light of a number of venue and budget issues stemming from COVID-related restrictions and concerns, the Chamber Board of Directors and the DMMF Committee have made the difficult decision to postpone until next year the music festival portion of the event – namely, Thursday night’s Faith & Family Night with headliner 7eventh Time Down and Friday’s rock concert featuring 38 Special.” said the announcement.

“The DMMF Committee is the hardest-working group of individuals I’ve had the privilege of working with and, even with some exciting, new additions to the other events, no one is more disappointed about losing the concerts than we are,” said Thom Moore, DMMF chair. “Our bubble already got burst last year so for it to happen again is devastating. The whole process is very emotionally taxing.”

Even without the musical performances, the DMMF Committee said it expects the 2021 event to draw more people and cars than previous years. Two celebrity guests – Steve Darnell from Discovery Channel’s “Vegas Rat Rods,” and former “Garage Squad” co-host Heather Storm – are on track to attend the Gearhead Gathering on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Additionally, the Classic Drive-In Tour is the biggest event of the year for many local restaurants. The event as a whole brings in hundreds of thousands of dollars for the community – and there are a number of sponsorship opportunities available for businesses and individuals.

To see a full schedule of events, you can visit ClovisNM.org/DragginMain or the Draggin’ Main Facebook page. For any other information regarding Clovis’ Draggin’ Main Music Festival, please contact the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce at 575-763-3435.