2018 Curry County jail escapee found guilty; faces 30 years in prison

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis man who escaped from the Curry County jail in 2018 has been found guilty of that and other crimes.

Ricky Sena, 26, was found guilty on felony charges of Escape from Jail, Conspiracy to Escape from Jail, Escape from the Custody of a Peace Officer, Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The jury found Sena not guilty of a charge of Tempering with Evidence.

Sena is facing a maximum of 30 years in prison in this case. Sena is currently serving an 11-year term in the New Mexico Department of Corrections on another case of Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer.

The charges stem from the June 2018 escape from the Curry County Detention Center, where Sena, Victor Apodaca, and Aaron Clark were able to walk out of an unlocked door at the jail with the help of a detention officer, Sabrina Dodson.

All three escaped inmates were found four days later at a home in Clovis which resulted in a SWAT standoff.

Apodaca previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years in the Department of Corrections. Clark also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 11 years in the Department of Corrections. Dodson pleaded guilty to Assisting Escape from Jail and is serving a nine-year sentence in the Department of Corrections.

