2 Permian Basin oil and gas producers get violation notices

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Environment Department has issued notices of violation to two Permian Basin oil and gas producers over air quality regulations.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued similar notices for the violations.

During April inspections in southeast New Mexico, the EPA and state environmental department reported finding violations of state and federal air quality laws at the Mewbourne Oil Company and Matador Production Company facilities.

These violations include failure to capture emissions from storage vessels, maintain pilot lights on flares, comply with closed vent system requirements and ensure natural gas is captured and not emitted to the atmosphere.

Authorities say failure to comply with air quality laws can result in uncontrolled emissions of volatile organic compounds, contributing to the formation of ground-level ozone and hazardous air pollutants.

