2 people killed in collision involving vehicle being pursued

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — Bernalillo County sheriff’s officials say two of three people in a vehicle being pursued by a deputy for reckless driving and high speed are dead after a collision with another vehicle at an Albuquerque-area intersection.

The Sheriff’s Office said the third person in the vehicle being pursued before the crash early Wednesday morning was taken to a hospital for treatment and that the person in the other vehicle was taken to a hospital for examination.

No identities were released and the Sheriff’s Office said it won’t release additional information about the incident until its investigation is complete. 

