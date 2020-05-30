2 national monuments in New Mexico plan partial reopenings

GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — Plans are being made to partially reopen two national monuments near Grants in northwestern New Mexico for recreational access after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Park Service says El Malpais National Monument on Monday will reopen access to all trailheads, though the monument’s visitor center near Interstate 40 will remain closed temporarily due to a construction project.

Officials say they tentatively plan to reopen the trails and campground at El Morro National Monument on a schedule of Wednesday through Sunday each week beginning in mid-June.