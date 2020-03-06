2 men killed in industrial New Mexico oil drilling accident

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say two men have died after an apparent industrial accident at an oil drilling site in southern New Mexico.

Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage says deputies responded to the accident Wednesday where they found 28-year-old Nicholas D. Gerberich of Roswell and 24-year-old Storm Hutchins of Carlsbad lying on the ground, unconscious and not breathing.

Emergency medical service personnel pronounced both men dead at the scene.

Authorities say the accident occurred at a Concho Resources lease location.

Carlsbad Current-Argus and KRQE-TV said attempts seeking comment from Concho Resources were unsuccessful.

The county sheriff’s office was still working to determine what happened.