2 finalist selected for New Mexico Leopold Conservation Award

(KAMR/KCIT) — Two finalist have been selected for the 2021 New Mexico Leopold Conservation Award, according to a Sand County Foundation press release.

According to the foundation, “the award is given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the prestigious award recognizes farmers, ranchers, and forestland owners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water, and wildlife habitat management on private, working lands.”

Sand County Foundation and American Farmland Trust present the award to private landowners in 22 states for “extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation” while in New Mexico, the award is presented by the New Mexico Association of Conservation Districts, Quivira Coalition and New Mexico Coalition to Enhance Working Lands present the award, the foundation stated.

The two finalists are listed below:

JX Ranch of Tucumcari in Quay County: Tom and Mimi Sidwell have adopted grazing practices that create a resilient landscape and mitigate drought. These efforts have increased ground cover, which means more forage for livestock and wildlife, and less sediment in the air and water. It also pulls carbon out of the atmosphere, and increases soil’s ability to infiltrate and store water.

Ute Creek Cattle Company of Bueyeros in Harding County: Tuda Libby Crews and husband Jack revitalized their ranchland by removing invasive species and adopting a rest/rotation grazing system for their beef cattle. They've improved wildlife habitat by restricting grazing on six miles of riparian area, and established a 23-acre sanctuary dedicated to imperiled shortgrass prairie birds in 2014.

New Mexico landowners could apply or be nominated for the award and applications were reviewed by an independent panel of agriculture and conservation leaders. The award winner will be recognized at an event this fall, the release explained.

Also, the winner will receive a $10,000 award and their “conservation success” on their farm, ranch or forest will be features in a professional video.

“The Leopold Conservation Award offers an opportunity to spotlight the work of farmers and ranchers who steward land, water and community,” said Sarah Wentzel-Fisher, Quivira Coalition Executive Director.

Wentzel-Fisher added, “at Quivira Coalition, and as a leading member of the New Mexico Coalition to Enhance Working Lands, we’re excited to partner with the New Mexico Association of Conservation Districts and others to celebrate collaborative conservation in New Mexico.”

“The New Mexico Association of Conservation Districts (NMACD) is proud to work through our local Soil and Water Conservation Districts along with the Quivira Coalition to recognize the hard work that our New Mexico farmers and ranchers do every day to improve our natural resources,” said Willard Hall, NMACD President.

“Recipients of this award are real life examples of conservation-minded agriculture,” said Kevin McAleese, Sand County Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer. “These hard-working families are essential to our environment, food system and rural economy.”

“As the national sponsor for Sand County Foundation’s Leopold Conservation Award, American Farmland Trust celebrates the hard work and dedication of the New Mexico award finalists,” said John Piotti, AFT President and Chief Executive Officer. “At AFT we believe that conservation in agriculture requires a focus on the land, the practices and the people and this award recognizes the integral role of all three.”

The New Mexico Leopold Conservation Award is made possible through the generous support of American Farmland Trust, Sand County Foundation, New Mexico Association of Conservation Districts, Quivira Coalition, New Mexico Coalition to Enhance Working Lands, Dixon Water Foundation, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services of New Mexico, Tri-State Generation & Transmission Association, John Duncan and Anita Sarafa, and Holistic Management International.