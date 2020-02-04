2 dead in Tucumcari house fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Tucumcari.

It happened about 4:35 p.m. on January 31 on the 1900 block of South Rock Island.

According to New Mexico State Police, Richard Urioste, 75, and Anne Urioste, 74, of Tucumcari were found dead inside after the fire was put out.

The Office of the Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

