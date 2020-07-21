2 dead after wreck in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people from Clovis are dead after an afternoon wreck.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. on the 2900 block of East Mabry Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a pickup on its side and another car off the road.

The driver and passenger of the pickup died on the scene. Police identified them as Sean Cash, 47, and Tommy Cash, 70.

The driver of the car was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock.

The crash is still under investigation.

