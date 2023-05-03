CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Clovis Municipal Schools “Future Farmers of America” announced that Makenzie Kennedy and Erynn Vetterly earned a “New Mexico State FFA Degree.”

According to a Clovis Municipal School press release, the degree system rewards FFA members’ achievements who are progressing in leadership, interpersonal, and professional skills.

CMS said students will receive their awards at the state convention in May.

Officials added that students will get the chance to begin at the chapter level with the Discovery, Greenhand, and Chapter FFA Degrees.

CMS detailed that students can then apply for a “State FFA Degree” from the state’s association and aim to work toward the coveted American FFA Degree after graduating from high school.