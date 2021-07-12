2 children dead after fatal crash on US Highway 64 in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico State Police report that two children have died in a fatal crash on US Highway 64 in Union County.

According to NMSP, on July 11 at around 6:35 a.m., a vehicle was traveling west on U.S. Highway 64 when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the median. The vehicle came back onto the roadway and rolled. Two child passengers, a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old, were both ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

NMSP said all occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital.

NMSP said alcohol does not appear to be a factor and seatbelts appeared to be not properly utilized. The crash is under investigation.