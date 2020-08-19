$1B in revenue expected from New Mexico’s state trust lands

New Mexico

by: SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico land managers say the state is on track to have another banner year as a result of oil and gas drilling and other activities on state trust lands.

The State Land Office announced Tuesday that revenue for the recent fiscal year is expected to top $1 billion.

Officials say back-to-back billion-dollar years are breaking revenue records despite a decline in oil prices and economic uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

While the agency saw a 5% decrease in oil and gas royalty payments, it reported more than $885,000 — or a 118% increase — in revenue from wind energy projects and lease payments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss