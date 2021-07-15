17-year-old injured in shooting in Portales, condition is unknown

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Portales Police Department report a 17-year-old had had been injured in a shooting in Portales.

According to the police department, it had received a complaint of a reckless driver near Confer Park around midnight on July 15.

Before officers arrived a they had received a second call for shots fired in the area said police.

Police said officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital.

Police said the extent of the teens injuries is unknown at this time.

Portales Police asks anyone with information to call detectives at the Portales Police Department.