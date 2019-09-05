$125M for New Mexico defense projects going to border wall

Breaking News
by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities want to divert $125 million from two planned projects at New Mexico military bases to help to build part of President Donald Trump’s wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Members of the New Mexico congressional delegation were informed Wednesday of the Department of Defense’s decision.

Funding is expected to be diverted from an $85 million project for an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle training facility at Holloman Air Force Base and from a $40 million project for an information systems facility at White Sands Missile Range.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper approved the use of $3.6 billion in funding diverted from 127 military construction projects to build 175 miles of the wall along the southern border.

