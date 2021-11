TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police announced it is investigating a shooting involving police officers in Tucumcari.

According to the state police announcement, the Tucumcari Police Department was involved in a shooting on 5th Street. Neither the officers nor the suspect was injured, and police reported that the suspect was taken into custody.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.