PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday, the New Mexico State Police reported that Douglas Eaton, 36, of Texas was pronounced dead after officers responded to Oasis State Park in Portales, NM.

According to a New Mexico State Police release, Eaton was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound to his head inside a parked vehicle. Officers said it appears the gunshot was self-inflicted and there was no foul play involved.

Police said Eaton was pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI). Mr. Eaton`s body was transported to OMI for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Officers said the investigation remains ongoing. This case is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.