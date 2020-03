ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and a firefighter was injured in a house fire early Friday morning.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue says the person who died was found inside the two-story home.

The department says a firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment after suffering minor injuries in falling through the second floor while searching the home.

No identities were released and cause of the fire wasn’t immediately determined.